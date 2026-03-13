MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Plaza Midwood crash

CHARLOTTE — One person has died, and two others have been seriously hurt following a crash in Plaza Midwood.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of The Plaza and Hamorton Place.

According to MEDIC, one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

However, no additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

