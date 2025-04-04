Arrest made in deadly west Charlotte shooting, court documents say

CHARLOTTE — A man is expected to face a judge on Friday for murder and gun charges.

According court documents, Davon Mackin killed a man Sunday afternoon in west Charlotte.

Mackin used a handgun to shoot into a car that 20-year-old Wesley Guerra was driving near an apartment complex off Freedom Drive, documents said.

Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene, MEDIC said. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Mackin for the crime this week.

Arrest made in deadly west Charlotte shooting Davon Mackin

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts they heard about eight to 10 gunshots around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Willie Neely said he’s lived in the apartment building next to the scene for five years. He told Counts that the neighborhood is usually quiet.

“It’s kind of scary because there are kids around here, it’s broad daylight, it’s a Sunday,” Neely said. “I’m on a committee here and we have to take some measures to stop this thing from going on around the area, these kids, in broad daylight.”

Police told Counts they plan to step up patrols in the neighborhood to help residents feel safer.

We’re asking CMPD for more details about what led to the violence.

