CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a shooting in west Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics responded to the shooting around 1:30 near Royston Road. One person died at the scene, MEDIC says. CMPD says they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

