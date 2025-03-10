Arrests made in CVS shooting, drugs confiscated

WADESBORO, N.C. — Wadesboro Police arrested several people, Monday, for a shooting that happened in a CVS parking lot off East Caswell Street. Police said suspects fired shots into a car Saturday morning while two children were inside. No one was hurt. The victim told police the suspects had followed her into the parking lot and then started shooting.

On Monday, police arrested Bryan Dewitt Lemon Jr. He’s facing a number of charges including attempted first-degree murder. He’s in the Anson County jail with no bond. Calvina Bennett was also arrested for felony conspiracy.

Over the weekend, investigators obtained a search warrant for a home in Wadesboro. They confiscated marijuana and crack cocaine. Police said they also found enough fentanyl to kill 116,000 people. Officers said they also located two firearms, multiple handgun magazines, assault rifle magazines and a large amount of ammunition.

Lemon Jr. was given additional charges related to the drugs, including trafficking opium or heroin. Bennett and Brooklyn Smith are also facing charges connected to the drugs confiscated.

Police said all three suspects turned themselves in at the Wadesboro Police Department Monday morning.

