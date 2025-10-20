Arson investigation underway at two Cleveland County churches

CASAR, N.C. — An arson investigation is underway at two churches in Cleveland County.

Authorities believe someone intentionally tried to set fire to the churches in the Casar community.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty they know the fires were intentional, but they aren’t saying exactly how they were started.

Fortunately in both cases, someone driving by spotted the flames and helped put the fires out at both churches.

At Calvary Cross Baptist Church, damage could be seen to the siding from the fire. The Casar Fire Department says they responded to the fire and a second one at Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Fire tape was still up at both churches Monday morning.

The sheriff says his investigators are working closely with the fire marshal on this case, but at this point they don’t have a motive and haven’t identified a suspect.

Investigators are trying to find any surveillance video in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates and tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 for more information.

VIDEO: Dilworth fire that led to explosion set intentionally, CFD says

Dilworth fire that led to explosion set intentionally, CFD says

©2025 Cox Media Group