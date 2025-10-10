Teen accused of intentionally setting mobile home on fire in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Iredell County arrested a 16-year-old who they say set a mobile home on fire on purpose.

Flames broke out at the home Tuesday afternoon in a rural area of Iredell County southeast of Wilkesboro.

The sheriff’s office says they used nearby surveillance footage and tips from neighbors to help them track down the teen.

Deputies say he admitted to starting the fire.

The sheriff’s office says it’s working with the Department of Juvenile Justice to pursue arson charges.

