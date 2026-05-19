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Art installations at Novant Health Ballantyne aim to ease patient stress

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
Art installations at Novant Health Ballantyne aim to ease patient stress (DaveKrehl)
By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — A new, colorful dose of medicine is now being offered at a local medical center.

Three new giant art pieces were unveiled at Novant Health Ballantyne and are hanging in the lobby there to greet patients.

A mural was also painted in the stairwell to help bring a smile to staff going from floor to floor.

Art can play a role in lessening the severity of chronic pain, stress, and anxiety, according to studies.

The pieces were done by local artists Shefalee Patel and Kevin Spencer.

Channel 9 reported last week about Spencer’s 11-year battle with melanoma.

READ MORE: Artist beats 11-year melanoma battle with new treatment in Charlotte

He’s now in remission thanks to a specific infusion treatment offered at Atrium Health Levine Cancer.

Spencer told Channel 9 that art helped him heal, too.

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Hunter Sáenz

Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com

Hunter is a reporter for Channel 9.

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