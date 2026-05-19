Art installations at Novant Health Ballantyne aim to ease patient stress

CHARLOTTE — A new, colorful dose of medicine is now being offered at a local medical center.
Three new giant art pieces were unveiled at Novant Health Ballantyne and are hanging in the lobby there to greet patients.
A mural was also painted in the stairwell to help bring a smile to staff going from floor to floor.
Art can play a role in lessening the severity of chronic pain, stress, and anxiety, according to studies.
The pieces were done by local artists Shefalee Patel and Kevin Spencer.
Channel 9 reported last week about Spencer’s 11-year battle with melanoma.
He’s now in remission thanks to a specific infusion treatment offered at Atrium Health Levine Cancer.
Spencer told Channel 9 that art helped him heal, too.
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