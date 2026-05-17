Rock Hill mother thinks police could have prevented daughter’s murder

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill family says a young woman was senselessly killed in a shooting that took place late Saturday night.

It happened along Mount Gallant Road near Cherry Road.

After the murder, it didn’t take Rock Hill police long to make an arrest.

They charged 34-year-old Sean Xavier Hubbard of Clover with murder.

The family tells us 19-year-old Camariya Tidewell was an innocent victim and wasn’t even the intended target.

But the family is upset with the police because they don’t believe officers acted quick enough.

They say there were two prior shooting incidents and they believe it was obvious who was responsible.

Shifarnia Tidewell is the victim’s mother. She thinks police could have prevented her daughter’s murder.

“This man came back and killed my 19-year-old daughter. She didn’t hate nobody. She loved everybody. She was innocent, but you’re telling now that’s she’s gone, oh we found his address,” the mother said. “Why didn’t you find his address four hours ago when he shot through my house?”

That shooting took place Saturday afternoon, and it occurred hours before the fatal shooting.

Hubbard is also charged with one of those other shootings.

We have reached out to the Rock Hill Police Department for a comment. We’re waiting to hear back from them.

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