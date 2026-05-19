State athletic association stands by decision to disqualify runner

CHARLOTTE — A high school athletic association is hammering home its decision to disqualify a runner for a hand gesture he made as he crossed the finish line at the state championship.

Officials said they warned the runner before that race, which was why they stripped Mallard Creek High School of their win.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association reiterated its stance in a new statement on Tuesday when it said the decision officials made at the track meet is final.

However, under state law, Mallard Creek can still challenge this call with an independent board appointed by the state superintendent, which is what they’re doing now.

An official disqualified Mallard Creek senior Nyan Brown during the state championship last week when he held his hand high.

Brown’s coach said he was holding up the No. 5, which would’ve meant Mallard Creek’s fifth state title.

A key reason Mallard Creek can even challenge this further is that Brown was disqualified. That process is outlined in the Board Policy Manual’s Policy ATHL-013.

An interesting note is that the policy said they can actually speed up the process if the ruling affects a coach or student being able to participate. That is not the case here.

The state championship is over, and Mallard Creek was awarded second place.

Head coach Sam Willoughby said on Monday that he is still frustrated because he has witnessed other celebrations.

“Oh, there are several celebrations even worse than what Nyan did,” the coach said. “I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, but if you’re going to be consistent with the rules, please do that. Apply it to everyone, not just Mallard Creek.”

Regarding the timeline: A statement from the state Department of Instruction confirmed it has the appeal and is reviewing it.

They’ll hand down their decision in the next 30 days.

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction statement:

The Independent Interscholastic Athletics Appeals Board has received an appeal from Mallard Creek High School regarding a ruling at the State Track & Field Meet. State Board of Education Policy ATHL-013 outlines a detailed process for reviewing appeals of decisions by an athletics rule administrator, in this case the NCHSAA. The Appeals Board is currently reviewing the appeal and will issue a decision within 30 days. Since the appeal remains pending before the Appeals Board, we are unable to comment further on the case at this time.

NCHSAA statement:

Over the past several days, the conclusion of the 8A Men’s Track and Field Championship has generated significant discussion across North Carolina and beyond. The NCHSAA recognizes and understands there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved.

As previously stated, officiating decisions made during competition are judgment calls administered by certified meet officials under NFHS playing rules and NCHSAA rules relative to unsporting behavior and actions, and are considered final decisions. The Association appreciates the efforts of the officials who are tasked with applying and enforcing those rules during our championship events.

Under state law, an aggrieved party may challenge the decision of an official that results in disqualification by appealing to an independent appeals board appointed by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. This process is intended to provide a fair opportunity for a thorough review of the officiating decision. Following the established appeals process outlined in the NCHSAA Handbook and state procedures, Mallard Creek High School has exercised its right to such an appeal through the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The NCHSAA respects the right of member schools to utilize that process and appreciates the importance of ensuring all concerns are heard through the appropriate review structure. Because that process is underway, the NCHSAA will not provide further public comment regarding the specifics of the matter.

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