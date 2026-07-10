CHARLOTTE — Art is transforming the sterile environment of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, with a mural in the men’s pod aiming to inspire change and uplift spirits. This is just the first of many murals to come, as the facility seeks to revolutionize the incarceration experience.

“So, we are in what is called the rec yard, and it’s within the pods, and this is where the guys play basketball, get some exercise,” said Shane Manier, an artist who gave Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis a tour. “When we’re looking at rehabilitation, we have to consider mental health, we have to consider messages of encouragement.

Manier is one of the artists behind the mural.

A former jail resident created the initial drawing. The goal was to show something motivational and the phases of change.

Painters Katrina Cherry and Asma Olajuwon worked on it, as well.

“When you’re in the space, and see the men come up and give suggestions and all that, it feels really amazing to actually feel the change that you’re doing,” Olajuwon said.

“We want them better going out than when they came in, and this is just a piece of that process,” said Dorian Johnson, Detention Program director.

Art transforms Mecklenburg County Jail with inspiring mural

There will be more murals, Johnson said.

“This is an environment that traditionally has been sterile,” Johnson said. “It has been unmotivating, and it negatively affects the people that’s inside.”

They’re trying to change what incarceration looks like.

“By changing the environment, we’re hoping to change their perspective,” Johnson said.

Manier said it lifts their spirits and engages residents in something positive.

“Another beautiful thing is that the residents have also come up and showed us their artwork, and so we’ve been able to kind of connect in that way and encourage them to pursue that,” Manier said.

Manier does other work at the facility through her nonprofit.

A grant through that nonprofit is paying for the artists, while the facility paid for the materials.

The estimated material cost is just over $500 for three murals.

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