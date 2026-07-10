Tree falls on home in west Charlotte during severe storms

CHARLOTTE — Severe storms that packed heavy winds brought down a big tree onto a one-story brick home in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

The damage to the home on Revolution Park Drive was extensive. It appeared that part of the home had collapsed under the weight of the fallen tree.

Channel 9 reached out to MEDIC to learn about injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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