Beloved Gastonia furniture store Biggerstaff to shut down after 80 years

GASTONIA, N.C. — A family-run furniture store is set to close soon after serving Gastonia for nearly 80 years.

Biggerstaff Furniture on West Franklin Boulevard was passed down through four generations.

Biggerstaff was one of the leading furniture stores in Gastonia for decades.

There were several factories producing material within walking distance when it opened in 1948.

The owner said those workers could come inside and touch the material they made.

They could literally buy their own work. He said that sense of ownership went away when those factories shut down.

Sales at Biggerstaff and at other furniture stores have slumped.

Now they are trying to liquidate their supply.

“For me personally, it feels like the end of an era, and lord willing, we’ll move on from here into better things,” said owner Bobby Biggerstaff. “When one door closes, another will hopefully open.”

At 5 p.m., Biggerstaff tells Channel 9 there was one final change in the market that led him to shut down for good.

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