Artists win $1K from T-shirt at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios

CONCORD, N.C. — Talented artists showed off their T-shirt designs for a contest at ClearWater Arts Center & Studios on Friday.

Dozens of community members gathered for a night of art, culture, and inclusivity.

The competition aims to encourage local, aspiring artists and designers to share their work and express what inclusivity at the art center personally means to them.

A panel of judges picked the winning designs, awarding each winner $1,000 for their work.

This year, two artists tied for the People’s Choice award and are moving on to a second round of public voting to see who will take home the $1,000 prize.

More than 25 submissions were sent to this year’s competition, and the judges named the three winners as Abigayle Davis, Daniel Blumenfeld, and Victor Moore.

All of the winners of the competition will have their T-shirts printed and will be up for sale at the arts center beginning Wednesday, June 26.

