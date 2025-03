ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — An Ashe County man is in jail, accused of stealing a life-saving device from a local fire department.

Deputies arrested Travis Phillips after they say he stole a Lucas device, a machine that performs CPR during cardiac arrest.

The device is valued at more than $17,000.

Travis Phillips

Phillips is charged with breaking and entering and larceny.

VIDEO: Multiple hurt after deck collapse in Ashe County

Multiple hurt after deck collapse in Ashe County

©2025 Cox Media Group