1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a deadly double shooting in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

Police say one man was killed and another person was seriously hurt at two scenes about a block away from each other. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Weldon Avenue and Commercial Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one man deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. The second victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to MEDIC. They are expected to survive.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been made available.

Channel 9 is asking police for more information about what led up to the violence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact CMPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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