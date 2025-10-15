Ashe County man saves driver from rising floodwaters during Hurricane Helene

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — An Ashe County North Carolina DOT worker is being recognized for his heroic actions after pulling an older driver to safety when the New River flooded during Hurricane Helene.

When the storm hit, the North Fork rose 22 feet. A woman went to make sure her friend was alright, but her car got stuck in the rising water.

Steve Farrington was clearing fallen trees during the storm when he spotted the woman trapped in her car along Old Field Creek Road.

Farrington said he remembers getting into the water to help her out. He says he pulled the door open and water began rushing into the vehicle. He said he almost got swept off his feet.

Farrington then carried the woman away from the car and back up the hillside to safety. He says he has not seen the driver since that night and isn’t sure who she was, but he says it was a miracle he was there to help.

“It was just an adrenaline rush,” Farrington said. “I didn’t think much, I just knew I had to get her out of the water.”

