Man accused of abducting, killing Hickory woman faces judge

HICKORY, N.C. — A judge in Catawba County denied bond on Monday morning for a man accused of abducting and killing a former co-worker. Leroy Loper appeared in court to face charges in the death of Robin Doyle, whose body was discovered in a wooded area Friday.

Doyle was taken from her home near Hickory earlier this month, prompting a search by local, state and federal investigators, police said. Authorities named Loper a person of interest in the case after using Flock camera technology to track a vehicle seen near the site of the abduction.

Robin Doyle

Investigators searched a residence where Loper was living in Surry County.

According to court documents, deputies recovered zip ties similar to those found outside Doyle’s home, along with duct tape and other items inside a knapsack.

Loper was also identified by neighbors in Surry County who provided video of him being taken into custody on unrelated charges. Those charges involved violations related to the North Carolina sex offender registry.

Loper’s criminal history includes previous convictions for first-degree kidnapping and second-degree forcible sexual offense.

Authorities said the suspect is a registered sex offender and was a former co-worker of Doyle. Doyle was reported missing after the rear door to her home was found open.

Family members and friends of Doyle attended the court proceeding. During the appearance, officials provided information regarding the specific details that led investigators to search the wooded area north of Claremont where the body was located.

Leroy Allen Loper

Doyle’s body was recovered following a joint effort by sheriff’s deputies, federal agents and state authorities. Loper remains in custody in the Catawba County jail.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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