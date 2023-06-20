Clover High School students at center of assault investigation

CLOVER, S.C. — An assault investigation is underway involving students at Clover High School.

Channel 9 has learned the incident is being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, which also sent in a police report.

The report says the assault happened last Friday, and someone called 911 to report it. The caller told dispatch his daughter was staying with a few friends at a house on Lake Murray, and the friends beat her up.

The girl’s father also said they were drinking, punching, and dragging his daughter. In the sheriff’s office report given to Channel 9, there is information indicating there is a video of the assault.

A note was sent out to families from the Clover School District, urging parents to teach their children to “refrain from escalation.”

The incident is still under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

