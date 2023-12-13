ATM stolen from Tobacco and Vape shop in University City

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has tracked down a U-Haul truck believed to be connected to the theft of an ATM Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the Tobacco and Vape shop just off Mallard Creek Church Road.

Channel 9 crews observed damage to the business, as well as broken glass.

The U-Haul was found abandoned by police at a different scene on J N Pease Place near Ben Craig Drive.

Channel 9 has reached out to police for additional details. We are waiting to hear back.

