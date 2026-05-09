North Myrtle Beach woman killed in crash near Lake Norman

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from North Myrtle Beach died after being hit by a car Friday night on a street near Lake Norman, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were called to a crash on Highway 150 in Catawba County, and they found the crash scene near Emerald Isle Drive.

According to the highway patrol, a Jeep Liberty was going east on Highway 150 when it hit a woman who was in the roadway.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Madison Palmer of North Myrtle Beach. Troopers said she died at the scene.

Investigators said they don’t believe the driver in the Jeep was speeding or impaired. Highway Patrol said Palmer was possibly impaired at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

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