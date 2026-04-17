Atrium Health doubles down on Carolina Panthers partnership with new naming rights deal

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health and the NFL Carolina Panthers have reached a long-term extension of the health-care system’s sponsorship that adds naming rights to an indoor practice facility now under construction near Bank of America Stadium, the companies disclosed Thursday.

Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed. CBJ reported last year that Novant Health is likely paying in the range of $2.8 million per year to put its name on the NBA franchise’s $150 million training center, also now under construction and expected to open in early 2027. An NFL training site is likely to command higher naming rights fees because of the league’s status as the most popular spectator sport in the nation.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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