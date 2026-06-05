Woman charged with murder in Dallas group home death

DALLAS, N.C. — A Gaston County woman is facing murder charges for the October 2025 death of Aaliyah Fortner, a nonverbal woman with autism.

The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged 59-year-old Marlo Wallace with first-degree murder in Fortner’s death.

Wallace operated from her home on Greenbrook Trail in Dallas. According to the district attorney, Travis Page, police found 23-year-old Fortner dead at this location in October.

Page said there was evidence that Fortner suffered abuse, including being shocked with a taser and beaten with a broom. Page told a judge that some of the abuse was captured on video that Wallace tried to delete.

Police originally arrested Wallace with concealment of death from unnatural causes, patient abuse and neglect, and felony assault of an individual with disabilities.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group