Atrium Health’s med school, innovation district shaping up in midtown

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Pearl Construction for The Pearl, Atrium Health's innovation district and medical school, is on schedule and the first class is planned for 2025. (Melissa Key)

Atrium Health’s Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte and innovation district known as “The Pearl” is taking shape in midtown on time and on track for the med school to seat its first class next year.

During a recent tour of the $1.5 billion project site, Hillary Crittendon, Atrium’s head of district strategy and operations, detailed key aspects of the development that now towers over its midtown neighbors.

The complex includes the 14-story medical school and a 10-story research building that will house the North American headquarters for French global surgical training center IRCAD. Both towers topped off in December, just under a year after construction crews broke ground last January.

