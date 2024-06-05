Toronto, Cancun among CLT’s top international destinations

CHARLOTTE — With the summer travel season quickly approaching, international trips from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are likely to ramp up in the months ahead.

While tropical destinations make up many of the most in-demand international routes at Charlotte Douglas, the Canadian city of Toronto proved the most popular in 2023. That’s based on routes’ total number of departures from CLT last year. Data was provided to CBJ by airport officials.

Nearly 2,100 flights left CLT en route to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in 2023, up 19% from 1,762 departures in 2022.

Cancun International Airport in Mexico and Sangster International Airport in Jamaica each accounted for more than 1,000 departures from Charlotte Douglas last year. Cancun, with 1,405 departures, placed at No. 2. The Jamaican airport landed at No. 3, with 1,020 departures.

