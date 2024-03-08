Authorities make arrest 2 years after deadly Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday who is accused of a 2022 homicide that happened at a Salisbury shopping center.

Detectives were called to the scene on March 3, 2022, on Freeland Drive and found Michael Dwayne Connor Jr., 35, who died from a shooting.

The Salisbury Police Department, and state police, with the assistance of the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the Kannapolis Police Department, arrested Dequan Quinshaun Hairston.

He was charged with murder and is in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under no bond.

