Authorities make arrest in deadly October shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Authorities arrested Shamario Tyeast Bethea, 41, Tuesday and charged him with murder and kidnapping in the October slaying of 24-year-old Curtis Gregory Lampkin in southwest Charlotte, police said.

On Oct. 7, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Peachtree Drive near Nations Ford Road where Lampkin was found shot to death. He died at the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Hickory Police Department made the arrest.

Bethea was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing.

