Authorities warn about uptick of animal violence in South Carolina

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An uptick in animal violence has Chesterfield County officers issuing a strong warning to the public.

Earlier this week, state and federal officers raided a home suspected of dog fighting. It’s the second case in the county this year.

Channel 9 South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry spoke to neighbors and local officers about the increase in violence against animals.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead as state police, Homeland Security, and U.S. Marshals surrounded a house on Taylor Chapel Road near Pageland. State investigators said ‘reported’ dogfighting led them to the area on Tuesday.

Terry emailed the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division asking for the outcome of the case on Friday, and they told us to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“There does seem to be an uptick right now. We are seeing more and more people coming out openly showing that they have pedigrees and things that lend themselves towards animal fighting,” said Lt. Brad Allen with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control

Allen says they’re hearing more about possible dogfighting and violence against animals. In April, state police arrested a former Chesterfield County deputy and three other people reportedly linked to dogfighting.

Humane World for Animals rescued 34 dogs from that operation. Many of them were bruised and wounded.

“What’s your message to people that are engaged in this type of activity?” Terry asked.

“Stop. It’s definitely against the law. It’s cruel. It’s inhumane,” Allen said.

Terry reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office asking for an update on this latest case. We’re still waiting to hear back.

As for the raid in April, Humane World for Animals says it is still working to place many of those animals in a loving home.

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