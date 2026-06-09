Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate Pageland property

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is helping with an operation involving multiple agencies in Pageland, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies asked residents to avoid the areas of Taylor Chapel Road in Mount Croghan and Arkoful Road.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene where a large number of officers were spotted.

The operation includes SLED, Animal Control, Homeland Security, the Department of Agriculture, U.S. Marshals and Delta 21 Rescue.

Deputies say there is no known threat to the public.

Channel 9 is asking why this response was needed.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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