Avelo Airlines announces more routes, jobs at Concord Airport

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines has announced it will be bringing more routes and more jobs to the Charlotte-Concord Airport.

The airline said it is significantly expanding at the airport with a new base.

That base will include two new aircraft and two new nonstop routes to Daytona Beach, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee.

It will also create up to 50 new jobs.

Avelo Airlines said it will also now serve nine nonstop destinations from Charlotte with fares starting at less than $50.

“Avelo’s expanded presence at USA increases their positive impact on the economy for the City of Concord and Cabarrus County,” said City of Concord Aviation Director Dirk Vanderleest.

Travelers can find more information here.

