Avelo Airlines introduces nonstop flights from Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines launched new nonstop services this week from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cleveland, Ohio. Avelo is the only airline providing direct flights between the airport and these two destinations, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

The new service to Indianapolis operates on Thursdays and Sundays, while flights to Cleveland run on Fridays and Mondays.

To mark this expansion, Avelo is offering a buy one, get one 50% off promotion on round-trip base fares for travel between June and December.

The airline has also extended its flight schedule through March 2, 2027, allowing travelers to plan February and early-spring trips.

Travelers can access the promotion using the inaugural promo codes “IND50” and “CLE50” when booking new itineraries on AveloAir.com for travel between June and December.

With this schedule extension, Avelo Customers can now book travel to eight popular nonstop destinations from the Charlotte / Concord area.

Andrew Levy, Founder and CEO of Avelo Airlines, commented on the new services and the airline’s future.

“We’re excited to celebrate our inaugural nonstop service from Concord/Charlotte to both Indianapolis and Cleveland, along with an extension of our schedule through March 2,” Levy said.

He added that the airline’s commitment to the Charlotte region is “unwavering” as it continues to provide “affordable fares, a convenient travel experience and industry-leading reliability.”

Levy also stated, “These additions further expand travel options for local travelers—making it easier and more affordable than ever to reach these two new destinations, as well as Avelo’s eight nonstop routes. And we’re just getting started, with continued growth and more destinations to come.”

Avelo Customers can now book travel through March 2, 2027.

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