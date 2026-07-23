Ayesha Curry opens cafe at Uptown luxury hotel

CHARLOTTE — Ayesha Curry has brought her lifestyle-rooted café home to Charlotte.

The two-time New York Times best-selling cookbook author’s Sweet July Café is now open at The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte. It’s on the lobby level at 201 E. Trade St.

Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, met her husband — NBA superstar Stephen Curry — here.

The couple has teamed up with San Francisco-based The Mina Group, which will operate three concepts at the Uptown hotel: Sweet July Café, The Eighth Rule and Bourbon Steak Charlotte.

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