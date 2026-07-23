After weeks of debate, Rock Hill approves Octapharma deal to create 1,500 jobs

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill City Council on Thursday morning approved a deal with Octapharma that is expected to create about 1,500 new jobs and bring up to $1.5 billion in investment over the next 10 years. This agreement is described by some as a multi-generational deal with a billion-dollar impact for York County.

The City Council’s approval followed weeks of debate between city and York County leaders concerning the distribution of tax breaks related to the project.

Earlier this month, county leaders had voted in favor of a plan that would require Rock Hill to support a greater percentage of the tax break given to Octapharma, with the intent of directing more money to Rock Hill schools.

The city, however, did not support this proposal, creating a deadlock that nearly prevented the deal from happening. York County leaders ultimately changed their terms this week, clearing the way for the city’s vote.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry will have more details about the deal and hopes to hear from the school district, at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

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