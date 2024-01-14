Back to the Basics Academy hosts MLK basketball showcase to promote inclusivity for children

CHARLOTTE — This local nonprofit hit the courts to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Back to the Basics Academy brought together 14 youth basketball teams from across the Carolinas to West Charlotte High School for their Martin Luther King Jr. P.E.A.C.E. Basketball Showcase.

The event is meant to give kids in our area a chance to compete in more amateur sports matches.

“A different experience for them,” Jalen Sanders from Back to Basics Academy said, a lot of the kids don’t get to play at school, so they always love coming to this event.”

P.E.A.C.E. is an acronym that stands for Please Educate All Children Equally which is a movement to support inclusivity in the classroom and beyond.

