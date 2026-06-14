Bad Ass Coffee opens Rock Hill shop with more planned

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has opened in Rock Hill, marking its first location in the Charlotte market.

The 2,548-square-foot cafe recently opened at 220 W. White St. as part of The Thread — a 400,000-square-foot transformed textile mill.

E3 Enterprises LLC owns the Rock Hill franchise location. Doug Epperly is behind E3 Enterprises and his daughter, Abby, is the franchise’s general manager.

The father-daughter duo will open two additional locations in York County within the next two years to fulfill Bad Ass Coffee’s requirement that franchise owners open at least three stores.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

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