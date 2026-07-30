SBI: CMPD officer used Flock to provide undercover officer’s plate to drug target

CHARLOTTE — Court documents say a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer looked up an undercover officer’s license plate information and provided it to the subject of a drug investigation. Wednesday, the SBI arrested CMPD Officer Seth Elliott and charged him with a misdemeanor for improperly using Flock and the state’s CJLEADS system. That system is a centralized database of criminal offenders, and it’s for law enforcement use only.

According to the affidavit, on June 16, the subject of a Watauga County Sheriff’s Office drug investigation contacted Elliott and asked if Elliott could query the license plate registration that was affixed to an undercover officer’s vehicle. Court documents say Elliott ran the information through Flock and the CJLEADS system and provided it to the person under investigation.

#NEW: I’ve learned the CMPD officer who was arrested yesterday, charged w/ illegal access of a computer, allegedly told a suspected drug dealer that a drug buyer was an undercover officer after using flock cameras



Officer Seth Elliott is on unpaid administrative leave. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/BGStgMBZ0M — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) July 30, 2026

Channel 9 has learned an alleged drug dealer was suspicious of a buyer and asked Elliott to run the buyer’s plate through the databases. The affidavit says Elliott did so, and it came back as an undercover officer, and he provided that information to the alleged dealer.

Elliott is now on unpaid administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for updates.

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