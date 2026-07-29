Search intensifies for missing Catawba County woman

HICKORY, N.C. — Robin M. Doyle, 58, was reported missing on Tuesday from a home on 33rd Street NE in Hickory, located in the Crestmont development, deputies said.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an investigation into her disappearance.

Foul play not ruled out as search intensifies for Robin M. Doyle, who is missing in Catawba County

Investigators with the sheriff’s office stated that foul play cannot be ruled out at this time.

Doyle was last seen by a family member around 5 p.m. on Monday, the day before deputies responded to the report.

Her car was found at the home where she lives with her father.

Doyle is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators were conducting another search of the home on Thursday morning. More investigators were on the scene, including one flying a drone over the neighborhood.

Anyone who has seen Doyle, knows of her whereabouts, or has information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112. Anonymous information may also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 828-466-ATIP (2847).

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