Charlotte city attorney staying on through end of the year

CHARLOTTE — Less than an hour after Channel 9’s Joe Bruno reported that there was confusion over Interim Charlotte City Attorney Anthony Fox’s final payout, the city said Fox will stay on through the end of the year.

There were questions over a payout depending on Fox’s last day of employment: a memo said one date, while Fox’s contract said another.

The recent development on Wednesday makes the dispute a moot point, as Fox will work with the city through the end of the year and earn his full contract compensation.

EARLIER

Interim City Attorney Anthony Fox appears on track to be paid by the city of Charlotte after he departs his position, but how much remains unclear.

A memo about Fox’s employment provided to Charlotte City Council differs from the contract extension signed by Fox and Mayor Vi Lyles. Channel 9 has reached out to the city of Charlotte for clarification.

In June, Charlotte City Council voted to extend interim City Attorney Anthony Fox’s contract despite controversy over a settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. The extension itself was controversial because some city councilmembers said they weren’t aware the search for a permanent attorney was paused.

Charlotte City Council is now in its final weeks with Fox in charge of the City Attorney Office. The Council voted to hire Guilford County Attorney Andrea Leslie-Fite, and she starts Nov. 3.

Now, questions linger about how much money Charlotte City Council will owe Fox when he departs.

Charlotte City Councilmembers were provided a memo on April 3, 2025 detailing the Human Resource Department’s recommendations to retain Fox past his June 30, 2025 interim end date. Charlotte City Councilmembers referenced the memo during the June 9 meeting where they discussed and voted on Fox’s extension. It was provided to Channel 9 through a records request.

One of the recommendations concerned what would happen if a new city attorney wasn’t hired by the fall.

It stated, “if he is still in position through October 31, 2025, we will agree to pay him through the end of his extended contract of 12/31/2025.”

The memo stated Fox would receive $28,075.02 as monthly compensation and he will receive a retention bonus of $75,000 paid on January 1, 2026. The memo stated Fox will stay in position through December 31, 2025.

But the contract extension executed on June 18 makes no mention of October 31. It instead says October 1.

WFAE was the first to obtain the paperwork. The contract says Fox is an “at will” contract employee and his employment can be terminated at any time, with or without cause. It says “if Fox is not employed by the City on or after October 1, 2025, then no further compensation shall be owed to Fox, other than the $75,000 bonus. The contract says if the city terminates Fox’s employment without cause, the city will pay one month of severance.

During the June 9 meeting, Councilman Driggs questioned HR Deputy Director Paula Rinnix about the payout for Fox. Driggs referenced the memo, which stated October 31.

“If he is still in position through October 31, 2025, and he leaves on November 2, 2025, we’re agreeing to pay him through the end of the contract, is that right? Driggs asked.

“That’s exactly right,” Rinnix said.

But when Driggs brought up the Oct. 31 date, Rinnix mentioned Oct. 1.

“If he departs by October 1, 2025, we’ll pay him up through the date that he’s worked, but if he goes beyond October 1, 2025, we will pay him out the remainder of his contract through the end of the year,” Rinnix said.

Later that night, Charlotte City Council voted to extend Fox’s contract.

A spokesperson for the city of Charlotte has not said why there was a discrepancy between the memo and the contract. It remains unclear when Fox’s last day will be and how much money Charlotte City Council will owe him. A spokesperson for the city previously said Fox is expected to work until Leslie-Fite is sworn in on November 3.

Since it is past October 1, Channel 9 is asking whether Fox will be paid for October, November and December regardless of when his last day is. Channel 9 is also asking whether councilmembers were provided a new memo outlying the terms of the extension between June 9 and the executed date of June 18.

