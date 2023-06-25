Bear attacks hikers, dogs on Blue Ridge Parkway forcing rangers to close portion of trail

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Attacks from “aggressive” bears on the Blue Ridge Parkway have forced rangers to close a portion of the trail.

Our partners at The Charlotte Observer say bear encounters have been reported from mid-May to early June near the Bull Mountain trail. As of now, a half-mile of the trail is closed from mile marker 381 close to the parkway’s Asheville Visitor Center.

The first incident happened on the Bull Mountain Trail, where an unleashed dog provoked a bear to attack a leashed dog, park rangers told The Observer. The hurt dog was taken to the vet, where they were later put down because of their injuries.

Park officials expect the trail to be closed until the end of the month, The Observer reports, but the road through the area will stay open. Rangers are asking campers and hikers to review bear safety procedures and keep food in a safe place.

In an email to The Observer, park officials described two other incidents between a hiker, their dog, and a bear.

“In another instance, a bear bluff charged a hiker and her leashed dog,” the Blue Ridge Parkway wrote in an email to The Observer. “In the third instance, a lone male hiker was bluff-charged by a large bear, but he was able to scare the bear off.”

According to the National Park Service, a bluff charge is a common behavior from bears to make themselves look bigger and intimidate. During a bluff charge, the bear may lower its head, move in big leaps toward you, then quickly veer off to the side. Many bears will leave after a bluff charge or growl.

The Observer reports the three bear sightings near the Asheville area aren’t the only incidents on the more than 400-mile parkway. Other sightings have been reported at the Peaks of Otter Campground near Bedford, Virginia.

Officials told The Observer there are no closures at the Virginia campsite, but campers are educated with bear safety information at check-in.

BEAR SAFETY TIPS

The National Parks Service told The Observer, bear attacks in the United States are pretty rare. Many happen because bears are trying to protect their cubs, space, or food. But there are simple steps, hikers and campers can take to ensure they’re safe on the trails.

Identify yourself

Stay calm

Pick up small children immediately

Hike and travel in groups

Make yourselves look as large as possible

Do not allow the bear access to your food.

Do not drop your pack

Do not run

Do not climb a tree

Leave the area

Be especially cautious if you see a female with cubs

For more information about bear safety, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: NC man fights off bear to protect dog)

NC man fights off bear to protect dog





















