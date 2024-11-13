Beer bar, restaurant eyes Charlotte return

RALEIGH, N.C. — A craft-beer bar and restaurant that first arrived in the Charlotte market nearly a decade ago — and exited several years later — is eyeing a comeback.

Franchisees Roshan Baral and Niraj Bidari have opened a 3,554-square-foot location of The Brass Tap in downtown Raleigh, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

It marks the brand’s first store in North Carolina this time around, but further expansion is planned in the state.

“We hope to develop Durham and Cary, Wake Forest, of course, eventually move into Charlotte,” Chris Elliott, CEO of The Brass Tap, told TBJ. “There’s a lot of opportunity in North Carolina.”

