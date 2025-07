BELMONT, N.C. — A man is now facing felony charges after being accused of attacking his sister and firing shots at her in Belmont.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening inside a home on North Main Street.

Police said Michael Lavecchia is being held in jail under a $500,000 bond.

Lavecchia is facing several charges, including assault. His sister, however, is expected to be ok.

