8 Apache pilots suspended after Fourth of July flyover at SC beaches

An investigation is underway for the eight Apache helicopter pilots who flew during Saturday’s Salute from the Shore event, a tradition that drew thousands to South Carolina’s beaches, ABC affiliate WPDE reported on Thursday.

Military aircraft flew along the coast on Saturday, July 4, from Cherry Grove to Beaufort, and for the first time, Apache helicopters dazzled crowds.

Someone close to one of the eight pilots told WPDE that as soon as they landed, they all received a message saying they were suspended. The interviewee’s identity has been concealed at their request.

There weren’t any details — no specific reason why they were being investigated, just that they were under investigation," the source said.

The pilots are part of the South Carolina Army National Guard, Alpha Company.

Leading up to the event, WPDE interviewed Capt. Kyle Wise, who said the pilots were excited to give beachgoers a show.

“Oh, it’s going to be fun,” said Wise, a senior pilot instructor with the South Carolina Army National Guard. “You can’t beat it, especially for America’s 250th birthday; those beaches are going to be packed. We’re hoping, pending a few different variables, to stay safe, but we’re open to giving them a show and trying to get as low as feasibly possible.”

However, the flyover has now potentially landed the pilots in hot water.

“Whoever submitted this complaint or concern didn’t give a reason, which again, they have no reason to be under investigation because they did nothing wrong. So no, they cannot find a reason,” WPDE’s source added.

Maj. Lisa Allen with the National Guard confirmed the pilots are suspended from flying operations while an internal investigation looks into their performance during the Salute from the Shore event. Maj Allen says the pilots are still assigned to duties outside of flying, but the investigation is examining any possible safety violations that may have occurred during the flyover.

Thursday morning, Maj. Allen released the following statement:

“I can confirm that the SCARNG is currently reviewing the flight profile of the Apache helicopters that participated in the event. As is routine, the pilots involved in the flight have been temporarily suspended from flight duties pending the outcome of this review. Please note that this suspension applies only to flight operations; the pilots continue to report for their regular daily duties in a non-flying capacity.

“In accordance with standard military policy, and to protect the integrity of the ongoing review, we cannot provide further details or speculate on specific allegations—including questions regarding flight altitude or Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations.

“The safety of our personnel and the communities we fly over remains our top priority, and we take all reports regarding flight safety seriously.”

There is no word on how long the suspensions will remain in place or when the investigation is expected to conclude.

When Wise spoke with reporters on Friday, he said they reviewed their checklist of safety procedures to ensure they were operating as trained.

©2026 Cox Media Group