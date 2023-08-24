Berkshire Hathaway-owned homebuilder Clayton to add 263 jobs in Charlotte region

Berkshire Hathaway Investments FILE - A DR Horton developer's sign is posted at the existing exit for Long Valley Road showing plans for a new 2,100 single family homes and townhomes subdivision along the Southern Parkway near Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County, Utah, March 28, 2021. Warren Buffett’s company appears to be betting on the housing market picking up because Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $700 million worth of homebuilder DR Horton’s stock in the spring of 2023 along with smaller stakes in fellow builders Lennar Corp. and NVR Corp. (Joan Meiners/The Spectrum via AP, File) (Joan Meiners/AP)