Betsy Ross descendant tours 13 states on bicycle, makes stop in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — A direct descendant of Betsy Ross is touring the original 13 states for the nation’s milestone birthday.

That included a stop in Belmont, where he told Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon that growth and healing are American traits that are essential now.

Eric Conrad is a cyclist at heart with a bloodline that runs back to the founding of the country. Betsy Ross, who crafted the first U.S. flag, is Conrad’s great-great-great-great-grandmother.

Conrad, 70, is riding 3,600 miles through the country’s first 13 states. This isn’t his first time.

“Fifty years ago, I did my first trip,” Conrad said.

He said he is blessed that he’s healthy enough to do it again. Much has changed since then. He said in 1976, the bicentennial theme was all over TV and seemed simple and united.

Now, he says, with social media the way most people communicate, division and confrontations seem more apparent.

So, when he rides the roads, he’s looking for his ancestor’s work.

“I wanted to be able to see with my own eyes,” he said. “I’m looking for flags. I’m seeing what’s what out there … how many flags are out compared to before.”

When he pulled into Belmont’s American Legion, he was happy to see flags, but he said overall, he’s seeing far fewer flags now than 50 years ago.

“I know things are a little political now, but if you go back and study history, it’s always been turmoil in politics,” Conrad said. “Somehow our republic makes sense and works.”

Lemon asked how Conrad thought Betsy Ross would feel if she could see him now.

“I know she’d be proud because she lost two husbands in the war and her third husband who I’m descended from, also was injured and captured and put in a prison in England,” he said.

Conrad said that despite that, her contributions to her country have survived and grown, just like the country itself.

“That’s what’s great about this country. You can make it your own,” he said.

The cyclist said he’s seen the biggest hearts of ordinary people, including the small crowd that greeted him in Belmont.

“I’m glad that Belmont can play a small part in his ride here,” said Belmont Mayor Pro-Tem Marc Seelinger. “I just think the the whole circle of history is really impactful, really meaningful.”

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