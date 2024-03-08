Betting 101: What to know ahead of NC sports betting starting Monday

CHARLOTTE — You’ve probably seen the ads — sports betting starts in North Carolina next week.

Analysts expect Monday to be like Black Friday. You’ll be able to bet on football, basketball, soccer, and the list goes on.

So, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has some Betting 101 for you.

1. The betting is all online. There are eight companies including:

FanDuel Sportsbook

BetMGM

DraftKings

Fanatics Sportsbook

bet365

ESPN BET

Underdog Sports Wagering

Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise

2. Remember, these have licenses with North Carolina. So, if you have a problem, you have some recourse. You can file a complaint with the State Lottery Commission.

3. Watch out for other sportsbooks that are not licensed. They can be the Wild West.

4. Be careful of imposter sites — sites that look like the legitimate ones but aren’t. Scammers may change a letter, hoping to steal your money or personal information.

5. Think twice about so-called experts, people who say they can help you win big. They’re called “touts.” “If they were really that successful, in my opinion, they wouldn’t be selling their bets. They would just be making their bank with the sportsbook in going on,” said Steve Bittenbender with BetCarolina.com, a gambling information and review site.

6. This probably goes without saying, but Stoogenke saw a sign once that said, “Bet with your head, not above it.” The books even have controls, like parental controls, you can set for yourself. “These sportsbooks have apps that’ll allow you to set limits, to take time out, and you can step away, collect yourself, and then come back at another time,” Bittenbender said.

