Big 22: Cuthbertson defensive lineman Cole Webster

WAXHAW, N.C. — It took a few years for Cuthbertson High School defensive lineman Cole Webster to find his home on the football field, but Webster turned a position switch into a college scholarship.

> Click here to check out Channel 9′s High School Football page.

We’re profiling 22 players in 2 months for Channel 9′s Big 22.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Webster says his coach sophomore year saw something in him that his other coaches didn’t.

(WATCH BELOW: Big 22: Crest High safety D’Various Surratt)

Big 22: Crest High safety D’Various Surratt

©2024 Cox Media Group