Bigger crowds ahead for CLT airport

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport CEO Haley Gentry said this week that the airport expects to surpass 60 million passengers this year. If those projections are met, the airport would break its annual record of 53.4 million set in 2023 by 13%.

Gentry shared estimates of passenger counts as part of an airport update and budget presentation to City Council. Charlotte Douglas, or CLT, already ranks among the world’s 10 busiest airports and is home to American Airlines Group Inc.’s second-largest hub.

“Right now, Charlotte is the fastest-growing airport if you look at available seats on the market in the country,” Gentry said. “And that is really amazing.”

The anticipated increase in passengers will “stress the operation” of the airport, she added.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Woman suing city after slipping on sandwich at CLT airport

Woman suing city after slipping on sandwich at CLT airport





©2024 Cox Media Group