Bike ride held in remembrance of fallen EMS workers

FORT MILL, S.C. — Dozens of people biked across the Carolinas in remembrance of fallen Emergency Medical Service workers.

Thirteen emergency medical technicians and paramedics were honored in South Carolina.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke with two families about what this ride meant to them.

Aubrey Caldwell said the sound of bagpipes tugged at her heartstrings as she remembered her late husband Tommy, with whom she shared a Scottish heritage.

“He absolutely loved being a paramedic,” Caldwell expressed. “It’s a lovely reminder of all the beautiful memories we had; recognize him serving the community, and now see the community honor him.”

Caldwell said Tommy worked at Piedmont EMS for more than 20 years before his death last year from kidney failure.

This week, dozens of EMS workers are biking 500 miles to honor him and 83 others who died over the past few years.

The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride travels from Virginia to South Carolina to allow the community and their families to remember those who served.

Mandy Campbell told Channel 9 that her husband, David, was also honored. He was a paramedic and Rock Hill firefighter who died in a car crash in 2022.

“We talk about him every day. He wanted us to travel, so that’s what we planned to do,” Campbell said.

