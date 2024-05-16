American Airlines adding new Caribbean flight at CLT

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. will bring a new Caribbean flight to Charlotte Douglas International Airport this winter while bolstering service on another.

The airline said today it will start flying once a week to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) from CLT on Dec. 7. That seasonal flight will operate Saturdays on a Boeing 737, which has 172 seats.

In addition, American will increase local service on its existing route to Antigua this winter. Starting Dec. 5, flights will increase to daily service. That route currently flies once a week, on Saturdays.

