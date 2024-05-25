Bikers gather for annual ride in honor of Mental Health Month

CONCORD. N.C. — Dozens of bikers gathered, all in the name of mental health.

On Saturday morning, the second-ever Green Ribbon Ride was held.

The event is meant to bring awareness to Mental Health Month and highlight the importance of getting help.

Advocate Fonda Bryant partnered with the Speedway Harley-Davidson in Concord and Independence Harley-Davidson in Matthews for the ride.

The bikes traveled between the two dealerships.

“It just goes to show mental health affects everyone. everybody, everyone,” Bryant said, “We need to do a better job of bringing awareness, getting people the help that they need, and of course preventing suicide through action.”

Bryant is an active advocate and has been a trailblazer in putting up suicide prevention signs across multiple city parking decks that remind people they are not alone.

