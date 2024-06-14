Stolen guns, other items found during ‘retail theft crime ring’ investigation

HICKORY, N.C. — Deputies say they are investigating an “organized retail theft crime ring” at a business in Hickory.

Investigators said they seized dozens of weapons from the Gold King and its owner, Marty Christopher McDaniel. They said more than 20 of the firearms were stolen.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty first broke news of the investigation earlier this week. Sheriff’s deputies told Faherty they had already recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Search warrants say the items were stolen from big box stores like Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart and Target. Investigators said hours later, the Gold King would sell them on eBay accounts.

On Monday, Faherty spotted sheriff’s deputies at the Gold King, where they said they spent hours recovering stolen property.

According to the court documents, investigators with the stores began looking into thefts from their stores and then did surveillance of the Gold King. Included in the search warrants are photos of people stealing items from the stores and then taking them to the Gold King.

McDaniel, the owner, has been charged with conspiracy and obtaining property by false pretenses.

While executing the search warrants, deputies also seized dozens of firearms, more than 20 of which came back stolen.

Faherty spoke with a woman earlier from Lincolnton who said some of the stolen weapons belonged to her grandfather. She said she is glad her family will be able to get them back.

“It’s a crazy piece of history that I thought was gone. It’s nice to see them here and OK,” Brandi Chambers said. “We didn’t think we’d get them back, so it means everything.”

